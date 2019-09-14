Big trucks fascinate kids at Touch a Truck event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kids usually only get to play with the smaller versions of equipment trucks, but an event Saturday let them play with the real thing.
NEA Baptist held their Touch A Truck event and let the kids live out their dreams.
SWAT trucks, city equipment and more were at the event and kids were able to climb or honk the horns of the trucks.
Emily Herron with the event said it’s a big thing for the kids and the Hope Circle Cancer Support Center.
“I wanted to become involved with Touch a Truck, not only because of the cancer support center, but because we are teaching kids what they might want to do for their future careers. I’ve even had kids tell me this is what they look forward to during the year.”
The proceeds from the benefit go to benefit the Hope Center, and with over 200 vendors, it made a big difference for the center.
