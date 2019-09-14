Dogs ready to run loose with annual ThumperThon race

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Tails were wagging and owners were ready for the 9th annual ThumperThon race.
The race’s money raised will go to benefit the NEA Humane Society and Jump Start Animal Shelter.
Some owners walked, some ran but all the dogs were ready to be let off their leashes.
Race coordinator Fran Cavenaugh said the race came from her own dog.
The name ThumperThon came from her husband’s dog, Thumper, who loved to run with him.
“This is a family event,” she said. “They bring their kids, they bring their dogs, they bring the whole family and it’s a good morning.”
The annual event has brought out runners, whether they like it or not.
“People can actually come and run with their dog,” she said. “It’s probably the first one in the area that we’re able to do it with so we get a lot of dogs. People that generally aren’t runners, run with their dogs.”
The true benefit is for the workers and dogs in the shelters that are benefiting from the race.
