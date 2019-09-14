Festival gets everyone downtown to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday’s Get Downtown Festival got all of Paragould’s people out, along with people from surrounding towns for good food and a good time.
Live music, local vendors and filled a downtown block in Paragould.
According to Councilman Josh Agee, the festival has done well over the years.
“Every year, it’s gotten bigger and better and we’ve got really big plans for next year so we’re looking forward to it,” he said.
Not only do the locals come out, people from surrounding areas join in on the festival.
“One thing about it is we’ve got a good sense of community here in Paragould and everybody likes to support downtown,” he said.
The festival is showcasing some needed help in the power plant downtown, according to Agee.
“We’ve got a grant project in the works on it. We’re trying to get people to come down and show their support for it,” he said.
The council is putting in work toward the power plant and are already getting ready for next year’s Get Downtown Festival.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.