Large freshmen class enrollment leads WBU to major increase

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly 12 percent increase in the number of students at Williams Baptist University has university officials thankful for the work of employees making it happen.
According to a media release from the university, the university saw a 26.9% increase over last year in the number of freshmen on campus. Right now, the college has nearly 200 freshmen on campus as well as an on-campus enrollment of 517.
The 517 students is a 12.6% increase over last fall, officials said.
WBU President Dr. Stan Norman said Friday that the numbers showed the work of employees.
“We are elated with the fall enrollment numbers, which reflect the hard work of many people across the WBU campus. We especially commend Angela Flippo, our vice president for enrollment management, and her entire team in the admissions and financial aid offices. They have done incredible work over the past year, and we are reaping the rewards this fall,” Norman said in the media release.
The college’s total enrollment, including on-campus, off-campus and online students, was at 553, up nearly 12 percent from last fall’s numbers.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.