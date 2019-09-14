Local heroes honored under Friday Night Lights

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - We can never thank those who spend a lifetime protecting us enough, but on Friday, the Newport Greyhounds did their share of showing their appreciation.
They invited everyone from former and active military, police and fire, and other first responders to the Friday night football game. Before the game and during halftime, they showed their appreciation. The school district wanted to uplift those in their community.
“I am grateful for the school staff to allow this presentation to be made and to recognize the first responders of our community,” Newport Police Chief Allen Edwards said.
Edwards says he is very appreciative of his community and department. He was also honored with the Lt. Patrick Weatherford Award. Weatherford lost his life in a deadly shooting.
Edwards says the night was very humbling and this makes it even more exciting to go to work every day.
