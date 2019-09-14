One killed, one injured in crash in Cleburne County

ROSE BUD, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed and another person was injured Saturday in a motorcycle/vehicle crash on Highway 5 in Cleburne County, according to Arkansas State Police.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sept. 14 near Rose Bud.
Authorities said the motorcycle, which was going north, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a truck.
The person who was injured was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.
