One killed, one injured in crash in Cleburne County

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 14, 2019 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:54 PM

ROSE BUD, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed and another person was injured Saturday in a motorcycle/vehicle crash on Highway 5 in Cleburne County, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sept. 14 near Rose Bud.

Authorities said the motorcycle, which was going north, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a truck.

The person who was injured was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.

