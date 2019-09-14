Parents of Murdered Children, Inc. to offer support to families of homicide victims in Mississippi County

MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. (KAIT) - In Mississippi County, a national group is offering its support to survivors of homicide victims.
Parents of Murdered Children Arkansas chapter met with the county officials this week. The organization offers emotional support, education and awareness to help those who are grieving.
There is even an 24 -hour crisis line (501-351-POMC (7662) to assist those with their needs.
County Judge John Nelson says he’s happy to welcome the group to the county.
“I think groups like this just reinforce the strength of our individual counties. It’s a very good thing. It would be a very good thing in any county in the state," Nelson said.
They are planning to have a meeting with families and officials in October. You have to be at least 18 years of age to attend.
