Region 8 city gets to work after voters approve special election items

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Manila had a special election this week and citizens approved everything on the ballot, including extending an existing one percent sales and use tax.
They extended the refunding bonds, passing the vote with 185 voting for and 48 voting against. Those bonds include the community center, city administration building and the drainage systems.
A city official said citizens approving these items shows the support of having a better Manila.
“Thank you to the people of Manila for voting this in. It’s going to affect generations to come and that’s what its all about. It’s not about you and me, it’s about the generations that’s going to follow us," Manila alderman Steven Milligan said.
Other issues on the ballot included street, park and sewer improvements.
Milligan said the city has already started hitting the ground running and is excited to start improving the quality of life for its citizens.
