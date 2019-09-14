Volunteers busy working to clean up the park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge State Park was filled with volunteers Saturday to help clean the place up.
The Great Arkansas Cleanup started with assigning groups areas of work. Then, they got to work.
From picking up litter on the trails to the roads leading into the park, the volunteers were busy.
Park Interpreter Elizabeth Kimble said the volunteers might not have left the trash, but they can help keep the park clean.
“A lot of people when they’re out on our trails, they get tunnel vision, and that’s okay,” Kimble said. “They’re watching their step, they’re making sure they don’t trip, but they don’t really open their eyes and see the nature around them and a lot of that nature holds trash and so a lot of the trash doesn’t get picked up as often as we want it to be.”
Kimble has been a part of the cleanup over the years, and it keeps getting bigger and better.
A total of 80 people registered for the cleanup, and the majority of them showed up.
“We’re just trying to make the park look really good,” she said. “The park always looks good but when you really start looking at it, we can do more as a whole to make the park better.”
