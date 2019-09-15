Cook finishes T14 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Cook finishes T14 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
Jonesboro native Austin Cook finishes tied for 14th at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (Source: SOURCE: WOAY)
By Matthew Schwartz | September 15, 2019 at 6:13 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 6:13 PM

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. (KAIT) - Jonesboro and JHS product Austin Cook took part in the PGA’s first event of the 2019-20 season this weekend in West Virginia playing in the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Cook, who had 6 top-25 finishes last year finished the tournament at -10 and tied for 14th on the leaderboard.

The former Arkansas Razorback shot a 68 in each of his last three rounds after firing a 66 in his opening round on Thursday.

His 14th place result is his best finish since a 4th place tie back in July at the Barbasol Championship.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.