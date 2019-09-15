Cook finishes T14 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. (KAIT) - Jonesboro and JHS product Austin Cook took part in the PGA’s first event of the 2019-20 season this weekend in West Virginia playing in the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
Cook, who had 6 top-25 finishes last year finished the tournament at -10 and tied for 14th on the leaderboard.
The former Arkansas Razorback shot a 68 in each of his last three rounds after firing a 66 in his opening round on Thursday.
His 14th place result is his best finish since a 4th place tie back in July at the Barbasol Championship.
