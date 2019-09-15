Late goal leads A-State soccer to victory over SEMO

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Jonesboro, Ark. (9/15/19) – Senior Dana O’Boye scored the only goal for the Red Wolves as the Arkansas State Soccer team defeated Southeast Missouri State 1-0, Sunday at the A-State Soccer Park.
Following the win, the Red Wolves improved to 4-3 while SEMO fell to 2-3.
In the 71st minute, Plainfield, ill., native O’Boye gathered an assist from Sarah Sodoma then shook off two Redhawk defenders then launched a perfect ball through the inside of the bar post. The goal by O’Boye marks the first of the season for the senior.
Arkansas State took seven shots as three of them were shots on goal, the Red Wolves also earned four corners in the match. The Redhawks took 12 shots on the non-conference matchup as four of the fell on goal.
Early in the first half, O’Boye and Sophia Restrepo took big shots to the bottom corner both of which were saved by goal keeper Bailey Redden. Redden finished the match with two saves as Southeast Missouri State earned two corners on the match.
Webster Grove, Mo., native Megan McClure made four game-changing saves on the match.
Arkansas State will begin Sun Belt Conference action when it travels to University of Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Brown Stadium, as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
