Ribbon cutting set for new disaster training facility

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials will be in Lawrence County Sept. 16 for the ribbon cutting on a new disaster training facility.
Earlier this year, officials said Arkansas State University signed long-term lease agreements with the cities of Imboden and Walnut Ridge for the facility in 2017.
The training facility is located on Highway 63 in the Imboden area.
The facility will be used as a teaching lab for college students plus help local and national emergency responders learn now to respond to disasters.
Crews began construction on the project earlier this year, with the first phase of construction funded through a $100,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority, Arkansas State University officials said.
