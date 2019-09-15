Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 13th)

Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (Sept. 13th)
By Chris Hudgison | September 15, 2019 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 10:01 AM

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

Watch the nominees from September 13th here.

Rector (Max Ford TD)

Nominee number 1 is from the Game of the Week. Rector’s Max Ford punches it in for the go-ahead score, he had 2 touchdowns as the Cougars blank Corning 27 - 0

Pocahontas (Dawson Chester TD pass to Layne Looney)

Nominee number 2 is Pocahontas. Dawson Chester evades the pressure and launches one to Layne Looney for the score, Redskins win 40 - 20 to move to 2 and 1.

Harrisburg (Drew Wright TD pass to Ross Heeb)

Our final nominee is Harrisburg. Drew Wright screens to Ross Heeb, and he’ll turn 3rd down into a 24 yard touchdown, the Hornets beat Cedar Ridge 49-8 to start the season 2-0.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.

