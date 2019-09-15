Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 13th)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees from September 13th here.
Rector (Max Ford TD)
Nominee number 1 is from the Game of the Week. Rector’s Max Ford punches it in for the go-ahead score, he had 2 touchdowns as the Cougars blank Corning 27 - 0
Pocahontas (Dawson Chester TD pass to Layne Looney)
Nominee number 2 is Pocahontas. Dawson Chester evades the pressure and launches one to Layne Looney for the score, Redskins win 40 - 20 to move to 2 and 1.
Harrisburg (Drew Wright TD pass to Ross Heeb)
Our final nominee is Harrisburg. Drew Wright screens to Ross Heeb, and he’ll turn 3rd down into a 24 yard touchdown, the Hornets beat Cedar Ridge 49-8 to start the season 2-0.
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
