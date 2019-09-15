Work on Highway 140 bridge over Little River to start

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews will be busy over the next several weeks doing maintenance work on a key bridge in Poinsett County, state highway officials said.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, maintenance work will start at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16 for the left hand chute on the Little River bridge between Lepanto and Rivervale, weather permitting.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16, the southbound lane will be closed until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
Officials also said that from Sept. 23 until Oct. 3, there will be a daily, alternating lane closure between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The traffic in the area will be controlled by traffic signals and barrels and officials ask drivers to use caution when going through the area.
