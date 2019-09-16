A-State DB Jacobs to miss the rest of the season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State junior defensive back Jerry Jacobs announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in Saturday’s loss to #3 Georgia.
The injury happened in the second quarter while attempting to stop a long Georgia pass play. Jacobs had four tackles, three of which were solo before leaving yesterday’s contest.
In three games this year the Atlanta native has 20 tackles and two pass deflections.
