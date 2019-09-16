A-State men’s golf continues play at the Golfweek Conference Challenge

Senior Zan Luka Stirn held the individual lead after day one and a 1-under 71 saw Stirn slip to second overall, two strokes shy of David Perkins of Illinois State. Freshman Adam Thorp surged to a tie for 10th carding a second round 70 (-2) to total 142 (-2) for the two rounds played. Senior Julien Sale had the low round of the day for A-State posting a 3-under 69 and stands tied for 45th with sophomore Jack Madden with a two-day total of 149 (+5). Freshman Cade Uhlenhake is tied for 57th at 150 (+6) while Sophomore Luka Naglic is tied for 66th at 151 (+7).