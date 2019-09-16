A-State men’s golf continues play at the Golfweek Conference Challenge

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (9/16/19) – The Arkansas State men’s golf team carded a second round 283 (-5) to climb to second place heading into the final round of the Golfweek Conference Challenge at Cedar Rapids Country Club.
Coming off a first round 288 (E), A-State climbed two spots on the team leaderboard with the second round 283 (-5) for a two-day total of 571 (-5). Ball State continues to lead following a second round 281 (-7) and has a two-day total of 560 (-16). The Red Wolves are three strokes ahead of third place Campbell (-2) and host Iowa is fourth at 2-over par.
Senior Zan Luka Stirn held the individual lead after day one and a 1-under 71 saw Stirn slip to second overall, two strokes shy of David Perkins of Illinois State. Freshman Adam Thorp surged to a tie for 10th carding a second round 70 (-2) to total 142 (-2) for the two rounds played. Senior Julien Sale had the low round of the day for A-State posting a 3-under 69 and stands tied for 45th with sophomore Jack Madden with a two-day total of 149 (+5). Freshman Cade Uhlenhake is tied for 57th at 150 (+6) while Sophomore Luka Naglic is tied for 66th at 151 (+7).
The third and final round is set to begin at 8:00 AM on Tuesday. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).
Golfweek Conference Challenge | Cedar Rapids CC | Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2. Arkansas State | 288-283=571 (-5)
2. Zan Luka Stirn | 66-71=137 (-7)
T10. Adam Thorp | 72-70=142 (-2)
T45. Julien Sale | 80-69=149 (+5)
T45. Jack Madden| 76-73=149 (+5)
T57. Cade Uhlenhake* | 72-78=150 (+8)
T66. Luka Naglic | 74-77=151 (+7)
*Competing as individual
