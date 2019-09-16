Arkansas State Police issue missing/endangered child alert

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are looking for a missing and/or endangered child from Faulkner County, in central Arkansas.
Aaliyah Crace, 16-years-old, was last seen Sept. 14th at the University of Central Arkansas, in Conway.
She was wearing glasses along with a black shirt and black jeans with holes in the knees.
She left a note saying she was “headed out west”.
If you see her you can call UCA police at 501-450-3111 or Arkansas state police at 501-618-8232
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.