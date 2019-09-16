Arkansas State Police issue missing/endangered child alert

16-year-old Aallyah Crace missing from Faulkner County, Ark. (Source: Arkansas State Police Public Affairs Office | 501-618-8232 | asp.pio@asp.arkansas.gov)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 16, 2019 at 1:16 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 1:16 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are looking for a missing and/or endangered child from Faulkner County, in central Arkansas.

Aaliyah Crace, 16-years-old, was last seen Sept. 14th at the University of Central Arkansas, in Conway.

She was wearing glasses along with a black shirt and black jeans with holes in the knees.

She left a note saying she was “headed out west”.

If you see her you can call UCA police at 501-450-3111 or Arkansas state police at 501-618-8232

