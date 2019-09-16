Arkansas women’s soccer upsets #1 UNC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Soccer shutout No. 1/1 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Razorback Field, 2-0. The win on Sunday was the first victory over a No. 1 squad in program history and first time for an SEC school to beat the Tar Heels by two or more goals. In 963 matches in UNC history, this was just the 25th game they trailed by two goals.