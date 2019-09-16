Blytheville Fire Department investigating two suspicious fires less than 24 hours apart

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville firefighters fought two suspicious vacant house fires less than 24 hours apart early Sunday morning and early Monday morning.
According to Blytheville firefighter Jason Taylor, the first fire call came in Sunday at 7 a.m. at 2128 Henley Street. The second fire call came in Monday at 6:20 a.m. at 100 McHaney.
Taylor said both homes were so far gone there was nothing they could do.
Firefighters worked to contain the fires and then let them burn themselves out.
The Blytheville Fire Department is investigating both fires as suspicious.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and bring you any new details as soon as it’s available.
