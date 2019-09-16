Clay County authorities arrest man after escaping during stop

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Clay County deputies and members of the Piggott Police Department arrested a man Sunday evening after the man escaped authorities during a traffic stop.
According to a Facebook post by the Clay County sheriff’s department, deputies stopped a Kawasaki Side by Side Sunday, Sept. 15 around 6 p.m. on County Road 339.
According to the post, Bradley Moore and Tammy Edwards were in the Kawasaki when the stop occurred.
During the stop, deputies learned the vehicle had been stolen.
That's when, according to the post, Moore left the area on foot and authorities lost sight of him.
However, law enforcement later located and arrested Moore in the area of County Road 341.
According to the post, the department urged residents in the Pollard area to check all outside buildings with easy access to any kind of equipment that might have been stolen.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.