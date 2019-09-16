Couple arrested for homegrown pot operation

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Izard County couple after they reported finding multiple pot plants growing in their home.
Investigators discovered “several marijuana plants” Thursday, Sept. 12, while executing a search warrant at a home in Sage, according to a news release from Sheriff Earnie Blackley.
In addition to the pot plants, officers also reportedly found marijuana being processed.
They arrested 46-year-old Kenneth Douglas Smith and 37-year-old Amy Lee Smith.
The couple is being held on $30,000 and $20,000 bonds respectively awaiting the filing of formal charges in circuit court on Oct. 23.
Agents with the 16th District Drug Task Force and Arkansas State Police assisted the sheriff’s deputies in the search and arrests.
