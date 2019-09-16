Hays 2 clothing store quitting business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After more than 35 years of combined operation, an Arkansas family-owned clothing business is closing its doors for good.
Tyler Hays, owner of Hays 2 in Searcy, announced that he is quitting the business.
The Hays family business, according to a news release Monday, began in 1982 in Judsonia.
At one time it had stores in three Arkansas towns, including Jonesboro.
The Jonesboro store opened in late 2015 in the former Coca-Cola plant at the corner of South Caraway and East Highland.
A year later, the owners announced they would retire and close all three of their stores.
In 2017, Tyler Hays created and opened Hays 2.
Two years later, he says “the retail business has changed, and our lives have taken a different direction. Now it’s time to focus on my family and see what the future holds for us.”
Hays 2 will hold a quitting business sale beginning Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m.
According to the news release, the sale will continue until every item in the store, including fixtures and furniture, is sold.
