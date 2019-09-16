Level 3 sex offender accused of using internet to meet young girls, again

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Level 3 sex offender convicted twice of computer child pornography is back behind bars, accused of sending sexually charged messages, videos, and photos to underage girls.
Paragould police arrested Wesley Alexander Hull, 28, on suspicion of computer exploitation of a child and failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.
According to court documents, Hull’s parole officer discovered he was “accessing multiple online chatrooms and websites to chat with females.”
Online court records show Hull pleaded guilty to computer child pornography and distributing/possessing child pornography in January 2014. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail with five years suspended imposition of sentence (SIS) and five years’ probation.
Four months later, Jonesboro police arrested Hull in May after he reportedly used a public library computer to send sexually explicit messages to a 16-year-old girl.
Again, he pleaded guilty and received a six-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction with an additional 60 months SIS.
Based on his previous conviction and as a registered sex offender, Hull was not to have access to any device connecting to the internet.
“Hull’s parole officer was alarmed that, based on [Hull’s] history, the females may be juveniles,” Detective Sgt. Robert Sexton stated in the probable cause affidavit.
Sgt. Sexton interviewed Hull, who waived his Miranda rights.
During the interview, according to the affidavit, Hull said he “engaged in conversations that were sexual in nature involving photographs and videos of sexual acts” that he had asked a 14-year-old girl to send him.
After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Friday, Sept. 13, to arrest Hull.
He’s being held in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond.
