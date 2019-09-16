Man arrested for pulling knife, threatening to ‘get rid of them all’

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man Friday night after they say he pulled a knife and threatened to kill a man and his family.
Around 6:15 p.m., Paragould officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500-block of East Lake Street.
The victim said he was sitting on his porch when 31-year-old Andrew Scott Delaney walked by “speaking vulgarly.”
He said Delaney “got aggressive and came into his yard, pulling a knife [and] stating that he would kill him,” court documents stated.
Delaney reportedly added that he and his friends would return “to get rid of them all.”
The victim alleged Delaney then tried to hit him in the face, adding that he “appeared to be on something.”
Delaney left the scene before police arrived, but officers found him in the area.
“He showed officers where he had thrown the knife,” Detective Rhonda Thomas stated in the probable cause affidavit. “And made statements that he had not slept in 3 days due to being intoxicated on a chemical substance.”
After reviewing the court document, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Delaney on suspicion of aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, and public intoxication.
He set Delaney’s bond at $20,000 cash-only.
