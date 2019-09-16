Sept. 16: Record-setting heat; school takes aim at safety

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 16, 2019 at 5:38 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 5:38 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Get ready for more heat.

Jonesboro hit 98°F yesterday, just two degrees away from the record.

Expect 98 degrees again this afternoon.

We're officially on triple-digit watch this week, and we'll be close to record highs.

Rain chances will stay very low, with the best chance on Friday. Even then, it's only a 20% chance.

We have not had any rain at Jonesboro this month and we are on track to have one of the hottest Septembers on record, if not THE hottest on record.

News Headlines

16-year-old Aallyah Crace missing from Faulkner County, Ark.
16-year-old Aallyah Crace missing from Faulkner County, Ark. (Source: Arkansas State Police)

Have you seen Aaliyah Crace? Arkansas State Police need your help finding this missing/endangered child.

School arms staff for safety

As students head back to school this Monday, we show you how one Region 8 school is taking aim at campus safety.

A Clay County man suspected in a stolen vehicle case ran but could not hide from sheriff’s deputies.

