Texas Roadhouse set to open next month

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s taken a year, but the countdown has begun.
Texas Roadhouse, according to a social media post, will open next month.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced on Facebook Monday that the new 7,000-square-foot restaurant will open on Monday, Oct. 21.
Construction on the restaurant, located between the Kroger Marketplace and Tommy’s Express Car Wash on South Caraway Road, began last October.
The chain is known for its ribs, hand-cut steaks, and fresh-baked bread.
Late last month, the restaurant applied to the Alcoholic Beverage Control for a new Private Club-Class A permit, signaling its imminent opening.
