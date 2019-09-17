Arkansas earns weekly honors after win over Colorado State

By Chris Hudgison | September 17, 2019 at 6:36 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 6:53 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Hogs were honored after a wild win over Colorado State.

Ty Clary lands on the PFF College National Team of the Week. The Arkansas center led the nation among run blocking grades and didn’t allow a single quarterback pressure.

Not too much pressure in the kicking game when you have Connor Limpert. He earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Limpert nailed 7 extra points and 2 field goals including a 54 yarder.

Arkansas hosts San Jose State Saturday night at 6:30. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

