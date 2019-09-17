Arkansas State men’s golf finishes T4 at Golfweek Conference Challenge

Stirn shot a 213 (-3) to lead A-State and claim his 14th career top-10 finish. His total included an opening round 66 (-6) for the day one lead before closing the tournament with rounds of 71 (-1) and 76 (+4). Sophomore Jack Madden and freshman Cade Uhlenhake totaled 222 (+6) in their A-State debuts to tie for 38th. Freshman Adam Thorp closed out the tournament with a total of 223 (+7) to tie for 44th while senior Julien Sale was tied for 50th at 225 (+9). Sophomore Luka Naglic tied for 61st at 226 (+10).