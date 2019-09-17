Arkansas State men’s golf finishes T4 at Golfweek Conference Challenge

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State’s Zan Luka Stirn finished tied for eighth place Tuesday at the Golfweek Conference Challenge, where the Red Wolves finished tied for fourth among 16 teams after recording a combined 871 (+7) over the three-day tournament at Cedar Rapids Country Club.
Stirn shot a 213 (-3) to lead A-State and claim his 14th career top-10 finish. His total included an opening round 66 (-6) for the day one lead before closing the tournament with rounds of 71 (-1) and 76 (+4). Sophomore Jack Madden and freshman Cade Uhlenhake totaled 222 (+6) in their A-State debuts to tie for 38th. Freshman Adam Thorp closed out the tournament with a total of 223 (+7) to tie for 44th while senior Julien Sale was tied for 50th at 225 (+9). Sophomore Luka Naglic tied for 61st at 226 (+10).
A-State’s total of 871 (+7) equaled the total by Illinois State and host Iowa. Ball State took the team title with an 853 (-11) total. Sacramento State was the lone team to shoot under par on Tuesday totaling 281 (-7).
The Red Wolves return to action Sept. 22-24 at the Graeme McDowell Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).
Golfweek Conference Challenge | Cedar Rapids CC | Cedar Rapids, Iowa
T4. Arkansas State | 288-283-300=871 (+7)
T8. Zan Luka Stirn | 66-71-76=213 (-3)
T38. Jack Madden | 76-73-73=222 (+6)
T38. Cade Uhlenhake* | 72-78-72= 222 (+6)
T44. Adam Thorp | 72-70-81=223 (+7)
T50. Julien Sale | 80-69-76=225 (+9)
T61. Luka Naglic | 74-77-75=226 (+10)
*Competing as individual
