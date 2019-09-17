Art students perform at NEA fair for the first time

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Performing arts student live for the big stage and bright lights, and Monday night some from Region 8 had the chance to perform on the District stage at the NEA fair.
Over 13 groups performed numbers like Hard Knock Life from Annie and Three Bedroom House from the musical Bat Boy.
Brookland Junior High Choir Director Marisa Arnold, who also coordinated the event, said although there is a talent show, this first time show gives students the chance to dream big.
“Giving them this opportunity shows them that hey I can step up and do it even just at a local fair. This is a big deal to our students,” Arnold said.
Performers from Cue The Applause Performing Arts performed This is Halloween and one artist says she wouldn’t want to do it with any one else.
“I was with people who I enjoy performing with and I’m happy. I am ready to perform again,” Lilly Wells said.
Arnold said this is just another way to advocate for arts in education.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.