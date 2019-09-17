A Better Region 8: Georgia Bulldogs fans supporting Wendy Anderson

(KAIT) -This weekend's Arkansas State versus Georgia game wasn't a contest.
The number three ranked Bulldogs ran our Red Wolves out of the stadium and the real winners weren’t just on the field.
Their fans pulled together, in support of a special Red Wolf.
They wore pink to honor Wendy Anderson, who lost her battle to cancer recently.
The best part, is this started with one fan, posting the idea online and it went viral.
In a day where social media has turned into mudslinging and hateful comments from keyboard warriors.
It showed how social media is supposed to work.
Unless you’ve been through it, we can’t imagine the raw emotions Coach Blake Anderson and his family are going through.
It’s comforting to know you have the Red Wolves family, Georgia Bulldogs family and the rest of college football behind you.
There is a game to be played, but at the end of the day, it’s just a game and we’re all in this together.
To the Georgia Bulldogs and their fans, we say thank you.
And to everyone we say, remember Wendy Anderson and her legacy.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.