City of Jonesboro to auction surplus equipment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - What does a city do with all its unwanted equipment?
Auction it off, of course.
The City of Jonesboro will hold a surplus auction this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Strawfloor facility, 1620 Strawfloor Road.
An ambulance, decommissioned police cars, zero-turn mowers, garbage trucks, mailboxes, air conditioners, generators, copy machines, printers, even a BBQ grill are among the items listed by Grady Auction.
According to the auction house website, all items are “as-is/where-is” with no warranties. Payment must also be made the day of the auction.
For more information, including photos of the items for sale and terms, click here.
