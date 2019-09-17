City of Jonesboro to auction surplus equipment

City of Jonesboro to auction surplus equipment
The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Source: Grady Auctions & Reality)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 17, 2019 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 11:53 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - What does a city do with all its unwanted equipment?

Auction it off, of course.

The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Source: Grady Auctions & Reality)

The City of Jonesboro will hold a surplus auction this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Strawfloor facility, 1620 Strawfloor Road.

The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Source: Grady Auctions & Reality)

An ambulance, decommissioned police cars, zero-turn mowers, garbage trucks, mailboxes, air conditioners, generators, copy machines, printers, even a BBQ grill are among the items listed by Grady Auction.

The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Source: Grady Auctions & Reality)

According to the auction house website, all items are “as-is/where-is” with no warranties. Payment must also be made the day of the auction.

The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Source: Grady Auctions & Reality)

For more information, including photos of the items for sale and terms, click here.

The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The City of Jonesboro will auction its surplus assets on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Source: Grady Auctions & Reality)

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.