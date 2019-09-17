Facility to better prepare first responders

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A disaster training facility in Lawrence County will better prepare not only local first responders but emergency officials states away.
In 2017, Arkansas State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse signed a long-term lease agreement with Imboden and Walnut Ridge city officials to develop the site.
A $100,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority started the first phase of the facility, and a pavilion now sits on the grounds.
Chairman Delta Regional Authority Chris Caldwell said it’s a great day when a project is completed.
“Now the community can start experiencing resource, not just this community in this case, but a multi-state region. Especially after a year like we’ve had this year, so many floods and disasters,” Caldwell said.
Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is the beginning of adding more facilities to the grounds.
In the future, the facility could house a high energy training zone, education building, a rail training zone, and tactical training zone
Caldwell said the disaster training facility will benefit not only Northeast Arkansas but Southern Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee’s first responders.
