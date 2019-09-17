Gosnell alum Carlos Blackman had 2 TD as UCA moves to 3-0

Smith hit Blackman for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter and BeSean McCoy ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 17-all. Blair Zepeda -- whose 42-yard field goal in the second quarter was the first of his career -- hit a 51-yarder fewer than 90 seconds later and Luke Anthony's 20-yard TD pass to Tyrese White gave ACU (1-2) a 27-17 lead with 11:07 remaining. Smith hit Winningham for a 20-yard score 58 seconds later and Zepeda added a 33-yard field goal to make it 30-24 with 5:28. Blackman's go-ahead TD run capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive.