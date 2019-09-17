Johnson Avenue renaming, sanitation up for discussion at city council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Several items are up for discussion at the Jonesboro city council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17.
One popular topic up for discussion is the possible renaming from Johnson Avenue in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.
A second popular item up for discussion includes a two-year lease contract with U.S. Bancorp for a loader and sanitation truck. The resolution would authorize the city to amend the 2019 annual budget for the sanitation residential department.
A third topic is a resolution involving the city authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security and accept the fire prevention and safety grant.
To see more items listed on the agenda, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.