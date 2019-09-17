Law enforcement digging in Scott Co., Mo. field as part of investigation into Cheryl Ann Scherer disappearance

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Federal, state and local law enforcement were digging at a Scott County property as part of an ongoing investigation.
According to officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, this is part of the continuing investigation into the Cheryl Ann Scherer disappearance that occurred on April 17, 1979.
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said crews spent much of the day on Monday, Sept. 16 in the bean field off County Road 329 near Benton.
Crews had several Gators and at least one piece of heavy equipment at the search location.
Officials said on Tuesday that nothing was located during Monday’s search.
The sheriff said they hope to be finished with the work in the next few days.
Drury asks if there is anyone that may know anything about the disappearance of Cheryl Ann Scherer to please contact their agency.
Drury said they will continue to work on all cold cases in Scott County.
