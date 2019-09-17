Man arrested for aggravated assault and multiple gun charges after two separate chases

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marked Tree Police had to chase an aggravated assault suspect two separate times before he was finally caught and arrested.
According to a post on the Marked Tree Police Facebook page, Keland Perry was wanted for aggravated assault, felony theft, and a host of other charges.
On Sunday police were trying to catch Perry, when he sped away in a car. During that pursuit, Perry jumped from the car and started running from officers.
Police say Perry was finally caught after a lengthy search.
Police say Perry was caught with two loaded firearms, an AK-47 pistol, and a Glock 40 pistol.
Perry also had drugs and paraphernalia on him at the time of the arrest.
Perry is charged with 2-counts of felony fleeing, theft of property, 2-counts of possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, simultaneous possession drugs and firearm, aggravated assault, furnishing prohibited articles into a jail facility, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A judge set Perry’s bond at $200,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.