Man arrested for aggravated assault and multiple gun charges after two separate chases
Keland Perry arrested for aggravated assault and multiple gun charges after two separate chases (Source: Marked Tree Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 2:30 PM

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marked Tree Police had to chase an aggravated assault suspect two separate times before he was finally caught and arrested.

According to a post on the Marked Tree Police Facebook page, Keland Perry was wanted for aggravated assault, felony theft, and a host of other charges.

On Sunday police were trying to catch Perry, when he sped away in a car. During that pursuit, Perry jumped from the car and started running from officers.

Police say Perry was finally caught after a lengthy search.

Police say Perry was caught with two loaded firearms, an AK-47 pistol, and a Glock 40 pistol.

Perry also had drugs and paraphernalia on him at the time of the arrest.

Perry is charged with 2-counts of felony fleeing, theft of property, 2-counts of possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, simultaneous possession drugs and firearm, aggravated assault, furnishing prohibited articles into a jail facility, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge set Perry’s bond at $200,000.

