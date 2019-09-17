Man sentenced in fatal head-on crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man will spend five years in prison for a 2016 crash that left a woman dead.
Dustin Lee Williams, 37, of Egypt pleaded guilty Monday to negligent homicide.
A Second Judicial Circuit Court judge sentenced him to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction with an additional 60 months suspended imposition of sentence.
Prosecutors say Williams was intoxicated on Nov. 16, 2016, when his Lexus ran off Highway 91 near Westside School District, overcorrected, and struck head-on a Chevy Malibu driven by Megan Holt, 26, of Cash.
Holt was killed in the crash.
In addition to prison time, the judge also ordered Williams to pay court costs and fines.
