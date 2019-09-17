NEA District Fair 2019 gets underway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas District Fair is now in full swing with food and rides for kids of all ages.
The fair started Monday with a ribbon-cutting to stand for the fair’s official 2019 debut.
A total of 115 vendors were in attendance to start off the week.
Mitch Johnson, NEA District Fair Manager, said the fair might be around for a few days but planning for it takes a lot of time.
“We actually start preparing the fair in January and we’ve been on sight since Labor Day weekend and there’s a lot of intricate parts that gets put together,” Johnson said. “When the ribbon gets cut, it’s kind of letting us know we’ve gotten to where we need to go, and everything’s fallen in place.”
He said it’s something he looks forward to every year.
“We’re just glad to be here, looking forward to another fair and just looking forward to seeing old friends and making new friends as well,” he said.
Below are the prices and hours for the fair:
- Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.
- Saturday hours: 12:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
- Armband Days: Thursday $15 and Saturday $20
- Adults: $6
- Children (under 12): $3
- Children under 3 years old: Free
