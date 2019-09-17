Pocahontas wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 13th)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for the games played on September 13th.
Over 2,600 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Pocahontas wins by 518 votes over Rector.
Dawson Chester evades the pressure and launches one to Layne Looney for the score. The Redskins beat Paragould 40-20 on Friday to move to 2-1 on the season.
Ice cream is coming to Pocahontas, it’s the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees are selected from games KAIT is at & get with our cameras there.
