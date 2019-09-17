Sept. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
After a scorching hot Monday, temperatures fell off quite a bit overnight into the 60s and 70s.
Some areas of light fog are noted.
Light northwesterly winds will keep the humidity respectable today, although it'll still feel unseasonably hot.
Highs will rebound into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Clear, mild conditions tonight with lows in the upper 60s.
A ridge of high pressure will remain in place across the Southeast United States this week
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A proposal to rename Johnson Avenue to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be up for discussion once again when the Jonesboro City Council meets later today. We have a preview coming up in the 6 o’clock hour.
Just weeks after they were arrested for breaking into the Hispanic Center, two Jonesboro men face similar charges after police say they caught them breaking into a church.
With the new school year underway, parents are challenged with getting their kids back in the learning mode. Coming up at 6:11, how to beat the back-to-school blues.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
