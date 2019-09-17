Town asks for help locating family of missing Bible

PEACH ORCHARD, Ark. (KAIT) -A lost Bible found during a remodel in Sedgwick has citizens in one town looking to find the owner.
According to a Facebook post by the city of Peach Orchard, the Bible belonged to an Edward Baker, born in Peach Orchard back in 1913.
Baker also had a wife, Bernice Charlotte Harper-Baker, born in 1913, and a daughter, Vicki Ann Baker, born in 1948.
Several newspaper clippings were found inside the Bible, including what appears to possibly be his parents.
The post asks for residents to help find the family of the man in order to return the Bible.
