Two men arrested for second break-in in nearly four month span

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Two men previously arrested for a break-in back in June find themselves behind bars again.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police officers went to the 1100-block of Strawfloor Road on Saturday, Sept. 14 regarding two people breaking into a church.
Once there, officers found Devontaye Droughn and Logan Sawyer in an office.
In the office, officers found a damaged security camera, a damaged safe and other damaged property.
According to the affidavit, officers also found seven $1 bills in Sawyer's pocket that were previously in the safe in a manila envelope.
Droughn also reportedly used a fake name and a fake birthdate during the arrest.
Both Droughn and Sawyer appeared before a judge Monday. Probable cause was fouund to charge Droughn with commercial burglary, breaking or entering, 1st-degree criminal mischief, theft $1,000 or less, and obstruction of governmental operations.
He also found probable cause to charged Sawyer with commercial burglary, 1st-degree criminal mischief, breaking or entering, and theft $1,000 or less.
Both were given $25,000 bonds and both will appear in court again on Oct. 22.
