Walmart hosting first-ever car seat recycling event
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 17, 2019 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 2:11 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Walmart's across Arkansas are encouraging parents to bring in their no-longer-needed car seats for a gift card.

Walmart's in Arkansas are asking parents to take the car seat that the child has outgrown to the service desk, and exchange for a $30 Walmart gift card to be used in-store or online.

All car seats will be recycled through TerraCycle and each component will be diverted from the landfill.

The recycling event started Monday and ends on Sept. 30th.

