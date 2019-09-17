Walmart hosting first-ever car seat recycling event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Walmart's across Arkansas are encouraging parents to bring in their no-longer-needed car seats for a gift card.
Walmart's in Arkansas are asking parents to take the car seat that the child has outgrown to the service desk, and exchange for a $30 Walmart gift card to be used in-store or online.
All car seats will be recycled through TerraCycle and each component will be diverted from the landfill.
The recycling event started Monday and ends on Sept. 30th.
