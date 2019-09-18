ABC director approves multiple private club permits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The director of Arkansas’s Alcoholic Beverage Control gave the go-ahead to several Jonesboro restaurants to sell liquor.
During the ABC board’s Sept. 11 meeting in Little Rock, Director Doralee Chandler approved the following applications:
- Addie’s Soul Food and Grill, 311-B S. Main: Private club-new permit. Conditional upon receipt of health department approval.
- Bamboo, 300 S. Main: Private club-new permit. Conditional upon completion of remodeling, receipt of health department approval, and installation of a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
- Houlihan’s Restaurant, 225 Red Wolf: Private club-new permit. Conditional upon completion of construction, receipt of health department approval, installation of kitchen facilities, restrooms, lighted fire exit signs and installation of a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
- Embassy Suites of Jonesboro, 223 Red Wolf: Large event facility-new permit: Conditional upon completion of construction, receipt of health department approval, installation of kitchen facilities, restrooms, lighted fire exit signs and installation of a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
Chandler also approved the following:
- Fairfield Suites Jonesboro Club, 34058 Access Rd., Jonesboro: Private club-change of manager
- Ranch House Restaurant and Catering, 51 James Ranch Rd., Pocahontas: Restaurant beer & wine (combo)-new. Conditional upon installation of lighted fire exit signs with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
- Blytheville Recreation Center, 104 E. Main: Beer on premises-replacement. Conditional upon receipt of clearance letter from Department of Finance and Administration and installation of a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.
- KMN Mart, 229 N. Walnut, Osceola: Beer off premises-new
