ABC fines local businesses for selling to minors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a month after the Alcoholic Beverage Control fined it for serving alcohol after hours, a local bar faces new fines for selling to minors.
During its Sept. 11 meeting in Little Rock, the ABC board fined Roy’s First and Last Chance $500 and placed it on 90 days probation for sale to a minor.
This is the second time in two months that the popular hangout, located at 2908 Linwood Dr. in Paragould, has been in trouble with the ABC.
Last month the board fined the bar $4,500 and placed it on 90-days probation with 4-days suspension for allowing consumption of alcohol after hours.
During the recent meeting, the ABC also fined two other Paragould businesses for selling alcohol to minors:
- Shayona, 1901 Linwood: Fined $500, 60 days probation.
- Tran’s Quickstop, 1209 E. Kingshighway: Fined $500, 60 days probation.
