Another hot day ahead; city council rejects renaming Johnson Avenue

Weather Headlines
Clear skies and calm winds overnight allowed temperatures to fall into the upper 60s and low 70s, following another excessively hot afternoon.
A backdoor cold front departs Region 8 early today as an unusually strong and persistent upper-level high-pressure ridge brings hot temperatures to the Midsouth.
High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s today, averaging 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid to late September.
Rain chances will remain limited areawide through Thursday.
News Headlines
An investigation is underway this morning after police found a body near a golf course. We’ll have the details at the top of the hour.
At 6:32 we’ll tell you why a new report claims the number and rate of abortions across the U.S. have plunged to their lowest levels.
The Jonesboro City Council has postponed indefinitely a plan to rename Johnson Avenue to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We’ll explain why at 6:45.
