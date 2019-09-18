Arkansas rice industry donates over 141,000 pounds of rice to families in need

LITTLE ROCK., Ark. (KAIT) -Seven Arkansas rice mills donated 141,208 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Food Bank Tuesday in honor of National Rice Month.
According to a news release, the donation provides nearly 1.5 million servings of rice to feed people across the state.
“For so many Arkansans, rice is an important staple item on their dinner table,” Rhonda Sanders, Arkansas Foodbank CEO, said.
“The Arkansas rice industry is committed to being good stewards of our resources and helping to alleviate hunger in our state,” Dan Hosman, Arkansas Rice Council President, said. “We take great pride in our partnership with the Arkansas Foodbank and appreciate their efforts to feed our hungry neighbors.”
September is also Hunger Action Month, with over 549,000 Arkansans struggling with hunger and unsure of where their next meal will come from.
According to the news release, this includes one in four children. The rice donations will go into weekend backpacks for children, food boxes for home-bound seniors, and will fill shelves at food pantries for families in need.
“With one in six in our state struggling with hunger, today’s generous gift from Arkansas Rice farmers will ensure that our neighbors in need can enjoy many meals to come with their families,” Sanders said.
The following rice mills contributed to the donations:
- Windmill Rice Company
- Riceland Foods Inc.
- Producers Rice Mill
- Riviana Foods
- Anheuser Busch
- Ralston Family Farms
- Specialty Rice Inc.
