Arkansas State practices Tuesday, coordinators talk about regrouping Red Wolves

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves are regrouping after suffering their first shutout in 11 years. Arkansas State went back to work Tuesday afternoon.
They had a two plus hour session on the grass practice fields. The secondary will have to adjust without Jerry Jacobs, he’s out indefinitely with a knee injury.
“I’m very concerned, it’s one of our thinnest positions,” said defensive coordinator David Duggan. “You know we’ve got a next man up mentality right now, we’re in decent shape. But if we lose any body else, now we got to start to alter, we’ll start moving people around to compensate for a lack of depth at corner. (losing Jacobs) hurts. He’s extremely extremely talented. You could say, okay Jerry has got that receiver and you’re not worrying about it. Now you gotta concentrate a little bit more on matchups. Alright what do we have to do to help those guys on the perimeter.”
The offense had just 220 yards and 1 red zone appearance against number 3 Georgia.
“Some positives? I thought Logan took another step in his progression in terms of his understanding, his poise, and his composure, and his decision making,” said offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf. “I was pleased with that. I grade him every week on his decision making, and his grade has gone up each and every week. We didn’t have a lot of issues in terms of noise, in terms of our communication. I thought our guys handled that part of it really well. We had opportunities at times to make plays and we just didn’t. And other times they controlled the line of scrimmage. I thought they did a good job taking away some of our outside weapons in terms of how they double covered people. They challenged us to see if we were good enough to run the ball into their 6 man box on Saturday, we were not. We gotta learn from the experience. We gotta learn from the things we didn’t do well, and build upon it. And get ready to play this week, we got a good opponent coming in here.”
Both sides of the ball look to bounce back against Southern Illinois. The Red Wolves and Salukis play Saturday at 6:00pm. You can watch the game online on ESPN3.
