Arkansas State practices Tuesday, coordinators talk about regrouping Red Wolves

“Some positives? I thought Logan took another step in his progression in terms of his understanding, his poise, and his composure, and his decision making,” said offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf. “I was pleased with that. I grade him every week on his decision making, and his grade has gone up each and every week. We didn’t have a lot of issues in terms of noise, in terms of our communication. I thought our guys handled that part of it really well. We had opportunities at times to make plays and we just didn’t. And other times they controlled the line of scrimmage. I thought they did a good job taking away some of our outside weapons in terms of how they double covered people. They challenged us to see if we were good enough to run the ball into their 6 man box on Saturday, we were not. We gotta learn from the experience. We gotta learn from the things we didn’t do well, and build upon it. And get ready to play this week, we got a good opponent coming in here.”