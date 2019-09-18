City Council throws out renaming Johnson Ave. to honor Dr. King

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council postponed the resolution for renaming Johnson Avenue to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. indefinitely Tuesday.
The Unity Coalition committee formed to name a street; however, the committee chair presented three different options to the council
The first would allow two segments of the City of Jonesboro’s multi-purpose trail system to be designated as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Trail.
They believe that would add an educational component to an existing trail from Allen Park to the Marion Berry Parkway and planned trail from Arkansas State University to downtown.
Two, the name of Aggie Road and Front Street shall be changed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
A third option would allow the name of Commerce Drive changed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This proposed ordinance also applies to any future extension of Commerce Drive.
The council approved the proposed ordinances to pass to the Public Works Committee.
Dr. Charles Coleman, who chaired the Unity Coalition committee, said this is progress but a decision must be made.
"The community is tired and they want something done. We are in a hurry to get this done, so we can report back to the public,” Coleman said.
During the Tuesday meeting, the Public Work Meeting was tentatively set for Oct. 1 at 3:30 pm.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.