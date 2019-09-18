FFN Game of the Week preview: Walnut Ridge

By Chris Hudgison | September 18, 2019 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:54 PM

Week 4 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a pair of undefeated teams. 2-0 Walnut Ridge hosts 2-0 Salem in our Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Sexton Field. Matthew Schwartz visited Bobcats practice earlier this week.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. The Game of the Week is one of 11 games we’ll spotlight.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT (Sept. 20th)

Game of the Week: Salem at Walnut Ridge

West Memphis at Wynne

Trumann at Paragould

Newport at Lonoke

Earle at Cross County

Corning at East Poinsett County

Hazen at Marked Tree

Piggott at Rector

Kennett at Caruthersville

New Madrid Co. Central at Doniphan

Kickapoo at West Plains

FFN Feature: Riley Jones (Rivercrest P/K)

